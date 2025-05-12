Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,392,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,563 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.16% of Privia Health Group worth $27,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its position in Privia Health Group by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 267,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 37,904 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter worth about $463,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Privia Health Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 212,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Privia Health Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackBarn Capital Partners LP grew its position in Privia Health Group by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 663,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 263,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

PRVA stock opened at $25.02 on Monday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 250.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.34.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

In related news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 5,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $125,999.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,148.88. This represents a 3.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $352,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 454,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,598,375.73. This trade represents a 3.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,484 shares of company stock valued at $799,163 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

