ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ProAssurance by 859.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance stock opened at $22.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.69. ProAssurance Co. has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $236.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.85 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 2.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA has been the topic of several research reports. Citizens Jmp lowered ProAssurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup downgraded ProAssurance to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ProAssurance in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of ProAssurance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ProAssurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

