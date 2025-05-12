Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,960 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 764.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRLB shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Proto Labs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Proto Labs Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:PRLB opened at $40.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.34. The stock has a market cap of $962.73 million, a PE ratio of 62.31 and a beta of 1.37. Proto Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $126.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.71 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.31%. Proto Labs’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Proto Labs announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

Further Reading

