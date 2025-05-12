Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,434,635 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 72,942 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $27,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFS. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1,787.0% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,533,618 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,351 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $7,225,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $6,994,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $5,026,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 878,493 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,577,000 after acquiring an additional 240,522 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Provident Financial Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Provident Financial Services from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE PFS opened at $17.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $22.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.43.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $208.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.86 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.49%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.