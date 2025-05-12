Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Stock Position Lowered by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Safehold were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAFE. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 317.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 65,370 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Safehold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Safehold by 265.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 17,484 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Safehold by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Safehold by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 100,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFE opened at $15.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 36.59, a current ratio of 36.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.86. Safehold Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average is $18.18.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.55 million. Safehold had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Safehold’s payout ratio is 47.95%.

SAFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Safehold in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Safehold from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Safehold in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Safehold from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

