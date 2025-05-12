Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,976 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,407,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $404,674,000 after purchasing an additional 18,408 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,078,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,257,000 after purchasing an additional 81,386 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,753,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,750,000 after purchasing an additional 636,533 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,450,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,585,000 after buying an additional 255,070 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,412,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,216,000 after buying an additional 144,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Stock Down 0.4%

International Bancshares stock opened at $63.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.83. International Bancshares Co. has a twelve month low of $53.33 and a twelve month high of $76.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.07 and a 200-day moving average of $64.90.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $198.22 million during the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

