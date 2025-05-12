Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,857 Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Penns Woods Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 471.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Intellus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PWOD opened at $29.64 on Monday. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.54. The firm has a market cap of $225.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.45.

Penns Woods Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Penns Woods Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PWOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.87%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penns Woods Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

