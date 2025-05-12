Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 964,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,482,000 after purchasing an additional 851,169 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,827,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,631,000 after purchasing an additional 81,935 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 498,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,172,000 after acquiring an additional 106,348 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $131,738.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $446,535.04. This trade represents a 22.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $492,457.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,571.56. This trade represents a 35.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,205 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $135.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.97. DTE Energy has a one year low of $108.40 and a one year high of $140.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.71.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 58.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DTE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DTE

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.