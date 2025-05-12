Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 82.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,096 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.08.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $133.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.71. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $124.10 and a 12-month high of $150.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.66%.

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,528,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,520. This trade represents a 58.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $95,978.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,410.90. This trade represents a 15.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,872 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,684. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

