Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,634 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENR. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Energizer by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Energizer by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Energizer Stock Down 2.7%

Energizer stock opened at $21.54 on Monday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Energizer had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 168.16%. The company had revenue of $662.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.38%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

