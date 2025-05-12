Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,180,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $107,132,000 after buying an additional 756,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,259,000 after buying an additional 55,264 shares during the last quarter. Vazirani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $908,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 39,647 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 13,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $95.36 on Monday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.15 and a 1 year high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.65.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Amedisys had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $594.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

