Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GATX during the fourth quarter worth $55,496,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in GATX by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,099,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,370,000 after acquiring an additional 118,306 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in GATX by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 700,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,565,000 after acquiring an additional 77,437 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in GATX by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,149,000 after acquiring an additional 75,886 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in GATX by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 902,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,881,000 after acquiring an additional 56,041 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of GATX from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GATX in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $145.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $127.00 and a 52 week high of $168.89.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. GATX had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. GATX’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

