Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $401,000 in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 101,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vuzix in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vuzix in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. MFG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vuzix in the 4th quarter worth about $1,075,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vuzix in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in Vuzix in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.
Vuzix Trading Up 6.6%
NASDAQ VUZI opened at $1.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.69. Vuzix Co. has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $5.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67.
Vuzix Profile
Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets smart glasses and augmented reality (AR) technologies and products for the enterprise, medical, defense, and consumer markets. The company’s products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays, and augmented reality, as well as original equipment manufacturer waveguide optical components and display engines.
