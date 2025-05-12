Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $418,000 in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 18,116 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AU. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Up 6.9%

Shares of AU stock opened at $44.75 on Monday. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $46.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day moving average is $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

AngloGold Ashanti ( NYSE:AU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Equities analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on AU shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Featured Stories

