Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 286.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,819,000 after acquiring an additional 103,226 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 278.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 106,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 78,672 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 462,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,678,000 after buying an additional 35,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

SHOO stock opened at $22.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.04. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $50.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.39.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $551.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.81 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHOO shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Steven Madden from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

