Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 1,130 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innospec during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Innospec by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 327,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,042,000 after purchasing an additional 15,912 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Innospec during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Innospec by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec during the fourth quarter worth $936,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innospec Price Performance

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $90.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.71 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.47. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.32 and a 1 year high of $133.59.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $440.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.50 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innospec announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Innospec Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.79. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Philip John Boon sold 3,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $387,788.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,074,160.70. This trade represents a 15.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corbin Barnes sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $61,629.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $829,736.06. This trade represents a 6.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,696 shares of company stock worth $794,853. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

