Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 808 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XYL. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Xylem by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,561,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,039,000 after buying an additional 3,883,845 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,734,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Xylem by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,268,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,204,000 after buying an additional 966,399 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,658,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,326,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,865,000 after buying an additional 698,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $122.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.41. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $146.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XYL. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.88.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

