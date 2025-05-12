Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 117,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 2,634,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after buying an additional 504,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 813,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 486,344 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 625,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 430,700 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 1,446.2% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 522,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 488,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 394,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 19,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.
In other Blue Ridge Bankshares news, Director Carolyn J. Woodruff sold 8,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $33,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,171.25. This trade represents a 6.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
