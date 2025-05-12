Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 25,396 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 227,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 34,620 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,857,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,214,000 after buying an additional 13,263 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth $618,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth $678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MUR. Roth Capital set a $37.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $21.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.10. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $18.95 and a 1-year high of $44.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $665.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.89 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

