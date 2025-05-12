Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 3,863 Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the fourth quarter worth about $24,147,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 932,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,062,000 after acquiring an additional 369,947 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,866,000 after acquiring an additional 155,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 77,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 659,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,721,000 after acquiring an additional 64,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

SPNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

SPNS opened at $28.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.03 and its 200 day moving average is $27.94. Sapiens International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $136.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.25 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Sapiens International’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

