Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 643 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,530 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $3,890,000. GDS Wealth Management raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 281.4% in the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 6,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $1,326,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 968.0% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 232,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,890,000 after acquiring an additional 210,929 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $1,200,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total value of $476,274.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,298,758.29. The trade was a 2.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $268.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $244.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $282.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of MANH stock opened at $184.67 on Monday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.81 and a 1 year high of $312.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.