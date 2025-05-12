Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $420,000 Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RLJ. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,756,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,771,000 after purchasing an additional 901,111 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,426,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,161,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,069,000 after acquiring an additional 438,024 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,374,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,806,000 after acquiring an additional 400,261 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on RLJ shares. StockNews.com raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.68.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

NYSE RLJ opened at $7.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $10.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.50.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $328.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 230.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Patricia L. Gibson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 124,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,462.51. The trade was a 8.76% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

