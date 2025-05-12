Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Mercurity Fintech as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mercurity Fintech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Mercurity Fintech Stock Performance

MFH stock opened at $5.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average is $5.76. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $8.86.

Mercurity Fintech Profile

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals.

