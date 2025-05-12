Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 92.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 263,138 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Horizon by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,131,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715,191 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Horizon by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,869,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,173,000 after purchasing an additional 97,429 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,418,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,524,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,811 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FHN opened at $19.25 on Monday. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average is $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $823.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on First Horizon from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on First Horizon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.03.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

