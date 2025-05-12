Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Purchased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCVL. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCVL opened at $17.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.24. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $46.92.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $262.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.89 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.12%. Shoe Carnival’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

