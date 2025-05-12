Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Signet Jewelers worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Helen Mccluskey purchased 1,700 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.86 per share, with a total value of $100,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,575.76. This trade represents a 5.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Kevin Symancyk purchased 15,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.45 per share, for a total transaction of $861,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,289.50. This represents a 42.01% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra Research upgraded Signet Jewelers to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. CL King initiated coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SIG

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $64.38 on Monday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $112.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.39 by $0.23. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -168.42%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.