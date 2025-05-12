Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 28,181 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 72.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,181 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 969.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Shares of PTON opened at $6.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.25. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $10.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.75 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 68,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $452,910.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 474,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,202.06. This represents a 12.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 121,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $1,162,763.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 404,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,953.52. This represents a 23.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 674,338 shares of company stock worth $5,522,838. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

