Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,494 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Willdan Group by 2,934.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after buying an additional 169,555 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Willdan Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,389,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Willdan Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 751,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,643,000 after acquiring an additional 50,262 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Willdan Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after acquiring an additional 49,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 195,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 48,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Willdan Group

In related news, Director Mohammad Shahidehpour sold 2,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $89,101.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,466.40. This trade represents a 15.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WLDN shares. StockNews.com lowered Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush raised shares of Willdan Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Willdan Group Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN opened at $42.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day moving average of $39.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.67 million, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.19 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

