Stifel Financial Corp Sells 2,326 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 66,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 18,906 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UAA shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Argus lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Under Armour from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.99.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $5.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $11.89.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

