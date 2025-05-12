Stifel Financial Corp Sells 409 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 33.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 18,686 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,264,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 223,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,007,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $53.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.04. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $71.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.54. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $201.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Donnelley Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

DFIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $1,253,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,191 shares in the company, valued at $25,831,676.74. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $48,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,527.92. This represents a 2.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

See Also

