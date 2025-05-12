Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.90. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Rubin sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $36,292.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,853 shares in the company, valued at $307,444.95. This trade represents a 10.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SUPN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

