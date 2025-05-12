Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 987,475 Shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Free Report) by 769.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,115,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987,475 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.77% of Biodesix worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Biodesix alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Biodesix by 1,140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 21,179 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Biodesix in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Biodesix by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 153,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Biodesix by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,060,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 335,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 6,179,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 20.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biodesix Stock Performance

BDSX opened at $0.38 on Monday. Biodesix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $2.04. The company has a market cap of $55.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Insider Transactions at Biodesix

Biodesix ( NASDAQ:BDSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.92 million. Biodesix had a negative net margin of 66.84% and a negative return on equity of 275.79%. On average, analysts expect that Biodesix, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott Hutton sold 83,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $76,967.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 701,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,791.24. This represents a 10.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 128,702 shares of company stock valued at $118,406 over the last ninety days. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDSX. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Biodesix from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biodesix in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biodesix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Biodesix

Biodesix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.