Susquehanna International Group LLP Cuts Stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,165 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,880 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,318,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,835,000 after purchasing an additional 36,335 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,980,000 after buying an additional 21,289 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 469,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,128,000 after buying an additional 46,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,810,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 444,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,545,000 after acquiring an additional 37,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $44,819.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,495.48. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Price Performance

Shares of INDB opened at $61.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $45.11 and a twelve month high of $77.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.19.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $178.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.03 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 19.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INDB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Independent Bank from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

