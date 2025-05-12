Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $1.61 Million Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Graham by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Graham by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graham in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GHC stock opened at $971.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $933.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $920.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $683.00 and a one year high of $1,003.53.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $11.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.29 by $0.35. Graham had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

