Susquehanna International Group LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 138.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Winmark worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 820.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Winmark by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Winmark during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Winmark during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Winmark by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Winmark stock opened at $388.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $335.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.34. Winmark Co. has a twelve month low of $295.79 and a twelve month high of $431.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.54.

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 million. Winmark had a net margin of 49.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.32%.

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

