The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 1,146 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 737.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 592.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of SMAR opened at $56.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -941.17, a P/E/G ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 0.71. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $36.56 and a 52 week high of $56.55.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

