The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 4,000 Shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Atour Lifestyle were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth $394,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth $457,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth $512,000. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATAT shares. UBS Group set a $37.30 target price on shares of Atour Lifestyle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Atour Lifestyle from $35.30 to $36.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

NASDAQ:ATAT opened at $28.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.59. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $33.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.11.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 48.26%. The business had revenue of $285.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.49 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

