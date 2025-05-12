The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 1,231 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 393.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on TechnipFMC from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 9,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $279,178.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,951 shares in the company, valued at $3,004,301.76. The trade was a 8.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Light sold 10,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $252,660.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $187,472.10. This represents a 57.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,706 shares of company stock worth $1,651,665. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $29.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.12. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

