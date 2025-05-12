The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $143.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axsome Therapeutics

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $393,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at $5,529,450.09. This trade represents a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $107.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.01 and its 200 day moving average is $104.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $139.13.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.83 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 74.47% and a negative return on equity of 223.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

