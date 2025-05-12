The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,214 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGNA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of TEGNA from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of TEGNA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of TEGNA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

TEGNA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $17.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.31. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $19.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $680.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 14.12%.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading

