The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,996 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $42.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.91. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $55.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $187.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.17 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

