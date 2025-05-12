The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $888,783,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,373,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,013,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811,528 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,606,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,181,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,853 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,917,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,214 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,549,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,429,000 after acquiring an additional 911,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.90.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $125.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 67.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.27. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.63 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 606.45%.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

