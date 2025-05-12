The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.58 Million Position in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,600 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Structure Therapeutics worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in Structure Therapeutics by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Structure Therapeutics by 4,155.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Structure Therapeutics by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Structure Therapeutics by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPCR. Citigroup started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.63.

Shares of GPCR opened at $25.56 on Monday. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $62.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.54 and a beta of -1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average of $26.87.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

