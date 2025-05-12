The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Bread Financial worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bread Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bread Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Bread Financial by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Bread Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BFH opened at $50.49 on Monday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.62.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.17 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.92%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BFH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bread Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bread Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 target price on Bread Financial and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bread Financial from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on Bread Financial from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

