The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.81 Million Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,721,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $811,928,000 after buying an additional 93,107 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,347,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,077,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,006,000 after buying an additional 87,582 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,776,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,405,000 after buying an additional 23,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Baird R W downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $131.87 on Monday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.09 and a 12-month high of $131.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $199.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

