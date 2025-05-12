The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.84 Million Stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,505,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,408,000 after buying an additional 109,179 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,104,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,159,000 after buying an additional 2,054,579 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,801,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,773,000 after buying an additional 430,006 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,124,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,807,000 after buying an additional 396,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cinemark by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,959,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,676,000 after purchasing an additional 34,402 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CNK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Insider Activity at Cinemark

In related news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 9,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $246,213.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,178. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cinemark Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $31.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average of $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $36.28.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). The company had revenue of $540.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.62 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 65.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Cinemark’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Cinemark Profile

(Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Stories

