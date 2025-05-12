The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Chemours by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Chemours by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Chemours by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chemours by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CC shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Chemours from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho set a $15.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.11.

NYSE:CC opened at $11.12 on Monday. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.76.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 500.00%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

