The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

NYSE ATGE opened at $136.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.13. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $136.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.29. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $466.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Adtalem Global Education

In other news, Director Donna J. Hrinak sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $496,887.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,384.32. This represents a 37.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

