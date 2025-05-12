The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53,490 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Qorvo by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Qorvo by 2,621.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.21.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $101,630.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,473.73. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $73.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.45 and a 200 day moving average of $71.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.46 and a 12-month high of $130.99.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $869.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.13 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

