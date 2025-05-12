The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Holdings in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sweetgreen by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,103,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,933,000 after purchasing an additional 329,789 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sweetgreen by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,544,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,009,000 after purchasing an additional 351,240 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sweetgreen by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,516,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,666 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Sweetgreen by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,432,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sweetgreen by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,167,000 after purchasing an additional 32,262 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sweetgreen

In other news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $84,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 344,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,258,804.63. This trade represents a 1.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $136,064.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,810,263 shares in the company, valued at $43,084,259.40. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,852 shares of company stock worth $871,417. Insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

Get Our Latest Report on SG

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

Shares of Sweetgreen stock opened at $15.33 on Monday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.61 and a 52-week high of $45.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.40.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sweetgreen Profile

(Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.